OWOSSO — On Saturday, weightlifter Casey Lambert of Owosso tentatively broke a Guinness world record for “most weight squatted overhead in one minute” during an attempt in the Oktoberfest tent.
The previous record was 4,042 pounds lifted overhead in a minute, which is 21 reps with a 187-pound barbell.
Lambert beat the old mark with time to spare. When the clock finally hit 1 minute he had lifted a total of 4,675 pounds, or 25 reps of the 187-pound barbell.
“I was really really happy with the results tonight,” he said.
The record Lambert broke, pending verification, is one of several Guinness tracks.
He said being a world record holder hadn’t sunk in.
“It’s pretty exciting. Obviously, this is a pretty big personal goal of mine. I went through some pretty rough patches this year but I had a really encouraging support system around me, family and friends and I’m forever grateful to them. I’m gonna celebrate with them tonight,” Lambert said.
Lambert said he changed his workout routine a lot to prepare for the record attempt.
“I normally just train Olympic weightlifting, but once I set out the goal to break the world record I was doing a lot more intense training in terms of power building and eating a lot more calories also to help supplement that.”
He said at the peak of his training he was eating 4,000 to 5,000 calories per day because he was burning so much energy.
He practiced the attempt several times prior to Saturday and was able to successfully accomplish it before doing it officially in front of a crowd.
Lambert, known as DJ Chewy on 92.5 FM - The Castle, is a native of Holly and moved to Owosso about seven years ago.
