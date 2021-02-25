OWOSSO — The Owosso VFW Auxiliary cemetery flag program could come to an end unless the public steps up to help fund the effort, according to Auxiliary member Sandy Harvey.
“We want to keep it going,” Harvey, who leads the program, said Tuesday.
The Auxiliary needs $2,000 to purchase flags each year. Because of COVID-19, much of the revenue the group depends on to fund that purchase — 2,000 flags at $1 each — has dried up. Without community support, the group won’t be able to replace missing and deteriorated flags typically placed at Oak Hill and Hillcrest cemeteries.
Harvey said the Auxiliary purchases its flags through Springrove Variety in downtown Owosso and they are American made. The week before Memorial Day, volunteers from the group and other community organizations spread out to place flags on every known veteran’s grave.
But without an infusion of cash, the Auxiliary may not place flags this year.
The Auxiliary is asking people to donate $5 to the cause. Donations may be mailed to the Auxiliary at Post 9455, PO Box 546, Owosso, MI 48867 with the notation “flag program.”
Harvey said part of the funding shortfall is because of the downtown flag program which has suffered during the pandemic.
In past years, the Auxiliary obtained donations from downtown businesses to place large flags along the streets. Businesses pay $20 for the first flag and $10 for each additional flag.
Harvey noted that because of the pandemic, some businesses no longer exist and others that remain open are cutting back expenses.
“They’re watching pennies,” she said.
In addition, the Auxiliary also doesn’t have the people to do the necessary work.
Flags are placed along the streets for four holidays. Volunteers place them out at 6 a.m. and pick them up at 6 p.m. This past Veterans Day, only one volunteer was available and handled all 114 flags.
The program has been turned back over to the post commander and its future is uncertain.
For the cemetery program, that leaves fundraising through such things as Bingo and placing fundraising jars in the community.
“We raise maybe a couple of hundred dollars a month,” Harvey noted.
Harvey explained that flags are mostly replaced every year because they deteriorate or disappear.
While flags at Hillcrest are collected when possible, those at Oak Hill remain out throughout the season.
“Usually the Friday before Memorial Day we place flags to make it look fresh and respectful,” she said. “We leave them out at Oak Hill; it’s a tradition, especially around the Civil War area.”
The group also would welcome anyone who wants to help place flags. In the past Sheriff’s Office deputies have helped, as have groups of eighth-graders and various community groups.
Time to come together like the beautiful community we are here in Owosso. Teamwork, everyone. Let's keep this wonderful flag tradition going and get out there and volunteer. Kindness, pass it on.
