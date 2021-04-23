Judge reminds defendant of previous comments, sends him to prison

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for possession of methamphetamine, felonious assault and resisting/obstructing a police officer.
Tyler Beebe, 32, was sentenced to a minimum of four years, two months in prison, and ordered to pay court costs and fines on felony charges of possession of meth, two counts of felonious assault and resisting/obstructing a police officer. All charges were enhanced to a habitual offender-third notice status. Beebe was credited with 340 days served.
Stewart reminded Beebe that several years ago, the defendant had been sentenced to Shiawassee County’s Mental Health Court on unrelated charges, but was removed from the program, seemingly at his request.
“This is a time when I take no pleasure in saying, ‘I told you so.’ But I did,” Stewart said. “You were in Mental Health Court three years ago and you non-complied your way out of the program. I remember you telling me, ‘I don’t need this, I can take care of myself.’ I remember that. I’m not a fortune teller. I don’t have a crystal ball. I can’t read tea leaves or Tarot cards, but I knew that if you didn’t get help, you were going to be right here before this court, on your way to prison. I told you that.
“You said, ‘Thanks but no thanks. I’m good.’ Now look where you are.”
Stewart detailed Beebe’s most recent charges, which arose in May 2020 from flinging blood at police officers, waving a sword at people, flashing a knife at others and threatening to kill them.
“None of that needed to happen,” Stewart continued. “If you had taken you meds, listened to your compliance managers, (went) to treatment, none of this would have happened. It’s senseless. It is.”
Beebe apologized, and took responsibility for his actions.
“I am sorry for what I did, and I will be making better choices,” Beebe said. “I’m going to take this opportunity to make myself better and be the person I can be.”
Beebe pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, to the various charges in return for numerous other charges being dismissed by prosecutors, including third-degree home invasion, one count of felonious assault, malicious destruction of fire/police property, and three counts of resisting/obstructing being dismissed. As part of that plea deal, the court promised to sentence Beebe to the bottom half of sentencing guidelines, along with a promise not to impose consecutive sentencing, greatly reducing prison exposure.
Thursday, Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin asked Stewart to abide by a sentencing agreement, and to include mental health and substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted Beebe’s prior criminal convictions included meth possession, domestic violence, felonious assault, and said the latest crimes were committed while Beebe was on bond.
“He needs to be sent to prison,” Koerner said, and asked that Beebe receive mental health and substance abuse counseling. “I hope that he is able to get treatment that is needed while he is in prison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.