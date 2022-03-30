OWOSSO — Two young children who were taken from their home have been found safe in Ohio, the city of Owosso said Tuesday.
“The Owosso Police Department is working with the Ohio State Police for a safe return of the children,” the city said in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. “The case remains under investigation.”
Police issued an endangered missing persons advisory Tuesday for Ayverie and Rosie Burford, who were taken from their Owosso home by Jared Burford. According to a press release from Owosso police, surveillance video showed Jared Burford leaving a residence carrying both Ayverie, 3, and Rosie, 2.
Authorities initially believed he was attempting to take the girls to Tennessee.
