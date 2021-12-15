OWOSSO — Contractors hired by the city have begun demolition of a vacant Elm Street building deemed a “death hazard.”
City Manager Nathan Henne previously said Pitsch Companies, of Grand Rapids, had been selected to demolish the vacant 216 S. Elm St. building that suffered a partial roof collapse in September.
Demolition was delayed for several weeks while the city waited for Consumers Energy to disconnect utilities.
Pitsch runs a landfill in Belding, and provides environmental services, concrete crushing, portable restrooms and construction salvage services.
This morning, Henne said the work should take about five days. The job is expected to cost about $240,000.
The city received approval from 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart in early November to move ahead with the demolition because the building was deemed dangerous and likely to suffer further roof or wall collapses as winter snow accumulates.
On Sept. 20, passersby called police and reported they could hear the building falling down. Police and firefighters blocked off Elm Street south of Clinton after discovering the roof had fallen inward along the eastern side of the structure.
The building apparently had suffered a previous unreported roof collapse in the southwest corner at an undetermined date.
Engineer Michael Wise, of Lopez Engineering, told Stewart during a hearing on the necessity of demolition that he examined the building from a fire truck bucket and could see substantial damage inside that made him fear the east wall could fall.
He told Stewart the building was a “death hazard.”
The owner of the building, Kimberly Guerra, is in prison. Although she was served with notice of the court hearing to consider demolition, no representative appeared on her behalf.
