OWOSSO — Technical difficulties related to Zoom led members of the Owosso City Council to table Monday’s virtual meeting and move all agenda items to the next scheduled meeting Jan. 4.
Council members canceled the meeting within 15 minutes Monday night after realizing a Zoom link to the meeting didn’t work.
The session kicked off with the first of two public hearings on a new city program to replace old lead water service lines at residences over the next 20 years. The hearing elicited no public comment.
Council member Nicholas Pidek pointed out that the Zoom link to the meeting didn’t work, possibly explaining the lack of citizen participation.
Other council members and Mayor Chris Eveleth agreed and suggested the session be tabled, citing concerns about due process and transparency.
Other floated options, such as rescheduling the council meeting for later this week or next week, or at least approving the consent agenda — which allows for no council discussion, only a vote — were rejected.
Instead, all items on the packed agenda — including two public hearings and five action items — were moved to the Jan. 4 council meeting.
“It’ll be a long meeting,” City Manager Nathan Henne said.
Moved items include a proposed 2-percent pay increase and minimum-recommended pay range for city employees, contract with the Owosso Historical Commission’s new executive director, revised water and sewer charges, and an emergency action plan to support the county’s emergency management plan.
For more information, visit the city’s website, ci.owosso.mi. us.
