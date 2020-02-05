OWOSSO — The time allotted to park in two downtown lots has been extended.
During a regular meeting Monday, the Owosso City Council voted unanimously to change the parking time limit from four hours to 12 hours in both the “fountain” lot at Ball and Exchange streets, and the lot behind Springrove Variety, at Exchange and Park Street.
The changes come at the recommendation of Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart, who noted in a memo to council that “there has been a considerable increase in parking needs near the Armory building and along Exchange.
“Due to this increase in parking needs, our recommendation is to increase the time allotted to park in two downtown parking lots,” the chief wrote.
The increase in parking time allows downtown workers and residents to park in these lots for their workday, Lenkart stated.
