OWOSSO — Everyone has a story, but not everyone writes a memoir — much less two.

That’s the number Owosso native Ed Demerly is up to, however, and those wishing to hear excerpts from a life fully lived are invited to join him at the Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library today at 5:30 p.m. to hear all about them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.