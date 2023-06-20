OWOSSO — Everyone has a story, but not everyone writes a memoir — much less two.
That’s the number Owosso native Ed Demerly is up to, however, and those wishing to hear excerpts from a life fully lived are invited to join him at the Owosso branch of the Shiawassee District Library today at 5:30 p.m. to hear all about them.
Demerly, a retired educator, joined the ranks of published authors in 2021, with the release of his book, “First Years: A Farm Boy Faces the Future.”
The memoir recounts the 81-year-old’s life up through age 25, ending with a 21/2-year stint in the U.S. Army, where he trained as an Airborne Ranger and served as an officer in the Army Medical Services Corps.
Demerly’s newest compendium of recollections is entitled “Living in the Ulu: Letters from a Peace Corps Volunteer in Malaysia, 1967-1968.” Released in March, it picks up where “First Years” left off.
“Living in the Ulu’s” information-dense subtitle gives readers an accurate summary of what to expect within: a loose narrative covering a relatively short span, woven together from a collection of letters Demerly wrote his parents while serving as a Peace Corps volunteer at a small Australian mission school in a rainforest village in northern Malaysia.
The existence of Demerly’s letters — meticulously saved in chronological order by his mother — made piecing together his second memoir a mite easier than his first.
Demerly’s time in Malaysia was rife with what to those used to the creature comforts of modern living might consider unendurable hardship.
Indeed creatures — including large fruit bats, fire ants, feral dogs and wall-crawling lizards — where likely to be sources of discomfort.
Demerly faced it all stoically.
“In a strange way, those weren’t really hardships for me,” said Demerly in a press release. “I expected it. When I was training for the Peace Corps, we were told we’d end up assigned in places with these conditions. I sought that because I wanted the ‘real Peace Corps experience.’ Those were conditions I could deal with. Ranger training in the Army was pretty Spartan also, living in swamps and mountains for six weeks.”
Demerly also credited lessons learned in his farm boy years with helping him to bear up under the conditions.
As he recounts in “First Years,” Demerly’s upbringing on a small farm in Bennington Township was plenty character-building. Physically, he was conditioned by “back-breaking” chores like picking rocks out of fields and then loading 50- to 80-pound bags of the collected stones onto a wagon.
Psychologically, “we came to regard the beheading of dozens of chickens at a time, castrating of pigs, de-horning of cattle, tomcats killing whole litters of kittens, cows with foot rot, mastitis, and bloat, baby pigs killed by their mothers’ carelessly lying on them … a normal part of life,” Demerly wrote.
After all of that, monsoons and malaria don’t seem quite as dire as they otherwise might.
Besides, the Peace Corps ensured that Demerly was up to date on all of his shots, and he slept under a mosquito net at night.
All things considered, he made it through his experience relatively unscathed — suffering only a bout of food posioning and a foot infection.
The work was a tougher nut to crack than the environment.
“The work I signed on to do was hard. Fortunately, I loved my work. We seldom had enough teachers for the school. There were no supplies, very few textbooks. We had a chalkboard, which was about it. A lot of it was creative teaching, I’d say, but even that challenge I welcomed,” Demerly said. “This was the first generation of educated children in this village. Their parents couldn’t read or write, nor help them with their homework. For the most part, the children were enthusiastic learners, and it was rewarding to see their growth.”
After concluding his term with the Peace Corps, Demerly, a 1959 Perry High grad (he was class salutatorian), who had already earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Michigan State university, went back to school and got his master’s from MSU in the same subject. He later earned his elementary school teaching certification from Eastern Michigan University.
He then embarked on a 46-year teaching career, spending a decade in Dearborn Public Schools before moving on to teach at Henry Ford College in 1979, where he stayed on, teaching English as a Second Language, until retiring.
Demerly’s first foray into memoir came about from a desire to preserve something of the life he had shared with his siblings for posterity.
“I was prompted to begin writing pieces of my past for my brothers and sisters; not that they asked me to — more a desire to share with them experiences we had in common from my point of view,” Demerly said.
As he wrote, he came to realize his early life’s story might have some value for others as well.
“I hope that my granddaughters’ generation and ones beyond might get a glimpse of what I consider a rather common rural childhood in the post-World War II years, its challenges, its isolation, its joys, its hardships, and perhaps the unusual effort it took to fit into a wider world as an adult,” he said.
Both of Demerly’s books are published by Mission Point Press of Traverse City, and are available in stores and online. Copies will also be available at the library.
For more information call (989) 725-5134 or email info@mysdl.org.
