By JEROME MURPHY
Argus-Press Sports Writer
OWOSSO — Nearly two years in the making, the Don Vondrasek Dojo at the Shiawassee Family YMCA officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The late Don Vondrasek was a fifth-degree black belt who started all of his kids in judo by the age of 7. He competed in master division judo and dominated for 10 years as a state champion three times and a national champion six times. He was inducted into the Michigan Judo Hall of Fame in 1997. Several of his children followed in his footsteps and went on to the national, and even international, level themselves.
“Don Vondrasek is still a legend here at the Y,” Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO Laura Archer said. “His leadership and dedication to the organization are just a few of the reasons for this dedication. Today wouldn’t be possible if not for the vision of another man, though. Ozzie Portice approached the YMCA with a vision and passion for bringing judo back. We thank you for your commitment to seeing this project through, for your incredible community connections and your excitement for reviving Judo at the Shiawassee Family YMCA.”
Present for the dedication were Don’s wife, Jane, and three of his six children, Teresa Graham, Kathleen Vondrasek and Matt Vondrasek. Also present were Sensei Ozzie Portice, Archer, program director Jen Lintner, board member Hugh Parker and others.
“We reaped so many rewards from our experiences with judo and not only athletic,” Graham said. “We made many friendships and were able to travel. We truly appreciate the work Ozzie and Josh Morrice have done.”
The YMCA decided to turn the kids gym into the dojo, which entailed updating not only the space but also the mats. A “Sponsor a Square” fundraiser was launched at the Y in the fall of 2019 and with the donations from members, businesses and organizations, the goal was met just before Christmas.
Planning was underway when COVID-19 hit and the Shiawassee Family YMCA was forced to close its door for more than six months. The mats were ordered over the summer. Matt Vondrasek donated the paint and labor, Portice built the subfloor and Dustin Krouse from Floors & More donated the new carpet.
The Don Vondrasek Dojo hosted its first class Jan. 19 with two sold-out age divisions.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is currently taking registrations for the next session of judo which is set to begin March 2. A third class has been added to meet demand.
Portice teaches the class along with his assistant, Morrice.
Registrations may be made online or by calling the YMCA.
For more information, contact the Shiawassee Family YMCA at (989) 725-8136 or visit shiawasseeymca.org.
