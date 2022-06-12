OWOSSO — Third Thursdays, a social group for surviving spouses, will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Eagle Scout Pavilion in Corunna’s McCurdy Park.
Bring your own meal and beverage. The group is open to men and women who have lost a spouse, whether the loss was recent or years ago.
For more information on the group contact Trish Phillips at (989) 666-1310 or trish@bruckmansmoving.net.
