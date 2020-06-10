Propping up patriotism

OWOSSO — Members of the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club are aiming to install American flags in front of every home in Shiawassee County that doesn’t already have one.
Members say the club’s new campaign, Flags Over Shiawassee, is more than a fundraiser benefiting local children — it’s also a chance to express national patriotism without having to do any of the work.
“I’d like to see everybody fly the flag — every house in Shiawassee County,” said club member Doug Edwards, owner of Edwards Signs & Screen Printing. “This is a win-win for everybody. You don’t have to worry about putting up a flag or the flag getting tattered, or taking the flag down. We’ll take care of everything.”
For $40 per year, Kiwanis club members will keep an American flag waving in a county resident’s yard on Memorial Day, Flag Day (Sunday), Independence Day, Labor Day/Sept. 11 and Veterans Day.
Those who sign up now, with Memorial Day having already passed, will be charged $32 for this year’s remaining four holidays.
Club members will insert a plastic sleeve with a red cap in the ground on a participant’s property, near the road. No brackets or fixtures will be attached to the house. Members will place a 3-by-5-foot flag on a 10-foot pole in the sleeve for a few days before the national holiday.
Residents can easily remove the flag to mow their lawn over the red cap, members said.
Each flag will remain in the plastic pipe during the period of Memorial Day, Flag Day and Independence Day before it is removed. The flag will be replaced before Labor Day and removed about a week afterward, then set up again for Veterans Day.
The Kiwanis Club will store the poles and flags during the rest of the year.
Recently, club members cut poles for the flags during a recent session at the Bennington Township home of club members Tom and Linda Perkin.
“We had a production line in our barn — we’re doing all the work ourselves,” Linda Perkin said. “It’s going to be cool going down the street and seeing all the flags waving. This is what we’d like to get to.”
So far, the club has placed about 30 flags across the county. Perkin said the number might be higher if club members had been able to go door to door to tell residents about Flags Over Shiawassee, but that hasn’t been possible because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kiwanis is a world-wide volunteer organization whose mission is to serve and benefit area children and the community. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Flags Over Shiawassee will be dedicated to the club’s work in Owosso and Shiawassee County.
Local Kiwanians said they got the idea from the Haslett-Okemos Kiwanis Club, which has placed more than 1,000 flags.
They were also inspired by a recent award Owosso received for being the “most patriotic community” in Michigan, based on the percentage of active duty veterans who live in the city, by Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website.
“Anybody can display a flag, and it honors veterans,” said Brent Singer, Farmers Insurance agent and the Kiwanian who is spearheading the drive. “The proceeds go for a great cause, and the cost is minimal.”
“Everyone loves to express a nationalistic pride, and all the money we earn goes back to the community, especially the children,” Perkin said. “And it’s such a great sight to see these flags and a reminder of why we’re so fortunate to live here in America.”
To sign up to display America’s colors, call Singer at (989) 436-1075 or visit the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club Facebook page and download an application for mailing.
