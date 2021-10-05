OWOSSO — City officials Monday said they are moving forward to obtain price quotes from contractors to demolish a vacant building on South Elm Street.
According to a press release posted on Facebook, officials said once a contractor is selected, the building owner’s representatives will be notified of a timetable to correct the “very serious code violations that have created this danger to the public safety.”
Elm Street from Clinton to Woodard Station has been closed since the morning of Sept. 20, when the roof of a four-story, brick building collapsed inward. The more than 100-year-old building has been in disrepair for decades. City Manager Nathan Henne previously said both the current owner and the previous owner had been cited for various code violations.
“In these situations, the city’s established process is to hire an outside structural engineer to provide an opinion on a building’s condition. The structural engineer submitted their report to the city after surveying the building’s condition. That report explained that the building’s condition is a danger to the public safety and the only viable option is demolition of the structure as soon as possible,” the press release noted.
The owner of the building, Kimberly Guerra, is serving an unrelated prison term.
“The city of Owosso’s building department has been in touch with a family member claiming to have power of attorney. That individual has not provided any immediate solutions to guarantee the public’s safety in and around this building,” the press release noted. “The city’s ordinances empower the city manager to solicit quotes and hire a contractor on an emergency basis to correct the danger to the public safety.”
The city did not state a timeline for obtaining quotes or moving forward with demolition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.