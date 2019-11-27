OWOSSO — County officials who toured a new homeless shelter in Owosso said they came away impressed by the facility.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, Drug Court administrator Deputy Sgt. Doug Chapman and circuit court assistant administrator Katie Fuoss Tuesday toured the newly constructed Homeless Angels shelter on Mason Street.
Homeless Angels Director Shelly Ochodnicky led the group on a tour of the building, which has the capacity to house 28 people. Several people staying at Homeless Angels are participants in Shiawassee County’s drug or mental health courts, programs designed to divert people with specific issues away from jail or prison.
Many people don’t have anywhere to live when they are released from jail or prison. But Homeless Angels is helping the courts with that problem — and that’s a positive, according to Stewart and Finnegan, who asked Ochodnicky how they could ask the community for help.
“What I’d like to do is go into companies, and say, ‘Hey, if you do a payroll deduction for $20 a month, you can write that off (for tax purposes),’” Ochodnicky said.
She added she’s in the process of canvassing employers in the county to try and streamline the process.
“I’m hoping to get something like that going. That would just be ideal. A lot of the employees of the shops in town are the most giving,” she said.
The shelter tour included sleeping areas for men and women, as well as families, who are housed together in units, as well as the kitchen area, which is not yet complete, shower facilities, storage areas, a food pantry, and office space used for counseling services.
Ochodnicky told Stewart and Finnegan that when anyone applies to stay at the facility and is accepted, they sit down with a counselor and put together a plan for seeking work, or fulfilling other requirements the court may have.
“It’s baby steps,” Finnegan said, adding some participants in drug or mental health courts may have treatment requirements that the court wants them to focus on first.
Ochodnicky said Homeless Angels receives donations of perishable foods, and any contribution is welcome.
She also noted many people in the community volunteer at the facility, but the main need is for financial donations. Anyone who wants to donate can visit homelessangels.org or sleepoversafely.com.
According to statistics offered by Homeless Angels, whose main shelter is in Lansing: In Michigan in 2018, eight of every 10,000 residents were homeless; 8,351 residents experienced homelessness on a given night; 756 residents were chronically homeless; and 3,142 families with children didn’t have a place to live.
Donors can also give by purchasing a Home Depot gift card and mailing it to Homeless Angels, 218 N. Park St., Owosso, MI 48467. Or they can sponsor a room at the shelter at a cost of $3,000 per year or $5,000 for two years. Donations are tax-deductible.
