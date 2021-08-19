Owosso man pleads guilty to felony

CORUNNA — An Owosso man pleaded guilty to felony unlawful driving away of an automobile Wednesday in 35th Circuit Court, and due to prior criminal convictions now faces a jail or prison sentence.
David Green, 31, told Judge Matthew Stewart that in March he was walking along M-21 in downtown Owosso. He saw an unoccupied vehicle that was running parked in Gilbert’s Hardware and Appliance, got in, and drove away.
“I had come upon a (inaudible) motor vehicle that the keys were in (it),” Green said. “I was driving eastbound on M-21 before I was pulled over … I got in and drove the vehicle eastbound toward Genesee County before I was pulled over and apprehended.”
Stewart accepted Green’s plea and scheduled sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
Prosecutors dismissed two felony counts of fleeing/eluding a police officer in return for Green’s plea to the UDAA charge. Sentencing guidelines were estimated at seven to 23 months.
Green was also charged as a habitual offender-fourth notice for prior felony convictions.
According to court records, Green has numerous prior misdemeanor and felony convictions dating back to at least 2007, including assault and battery in 2007, minor in possession of alcohol in 2008, retail fraud, larceny and disturbing the peace in 2010, possession of cocaine in 2011, and absconding from bond in 2011,
He also has several minor civil infractions.
