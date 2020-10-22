OWOSSO — Shiawassee District Library Director Steven Flayer Monday asked the Owosso City Council to help defray unexpected costs the SDL incurred during a recent remodeling project.
Flayer told the council that during a project to remodel the children’s library area workers discovered loose floor tiles that needed to be replaced. However, workers realized the tiles were asbestos-based and needed special attention to be removed, which added a little more than $10,000 to the cost of the project.
Flayer said the library has already paid the costs associated with the remodeling, including the asbestos removal, and has budgeted money from its fund balance for the cost. However, the library board hoped the city might help at some financial level because it owns the building.
“If you turn it, down,” Flayer said, “the library is prepared to pay it. We are prepared to do it because it needed to be done.”
City Manager Nathan Henne pointed out several considerations for the council before it takes action, including that the SDL was asking for a retroactive approval to waive bidding, and vagueness in the city/library lease over possible asbestos costs.
Mayor Christ Eveleth noted the city had previously split $79,000 in costs for a roof on the 105-year-old building. Council member Nick Pidek asked Flayer to provide budget materials the council can review before a potential decision at a later date.
Flayer agreed and noted the library budget is about $980,000 this year.
The SDL had planned to do the renovation before pandemic restrictions began earlier this year. Instead, the library closed Aug. 31 and reopened Sept. 9 while the work took place.
In the first renovation in at least a decade, the walls were painted pale and brighter shades of blue with matching carpet and vinyl flooring. In addition, the young adult and children’s sections have been switched. The young adult books are now in an area reached by a couple of stairs, while children’s books occupy the rest the department’s main level, reducing the risk of kids tripping on the stairs.
Flayer said Library Design Associates was chosen for the work as a single bidder because of their expertise in dealing with library materials and equipment.
Trust Thermal was chosen for the asbestos abatement at a cost of about $10,000.
The entire project cost about $52,000.
The SDL formed in 1995 when the Owosso Public Library and the Durand Memorial Library merged. The two branches serve the cities, as well as residents in Owosso, Bennington and Rush townships.
