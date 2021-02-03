OWOSSO — A cost-sharing agreement with the state that will boost funding for a local road improvement project was approved by Owosso City Council members Monday.
The federal Small Urban Program, through the Michigan Department of Transportation, will pay $375,000 toward the $1.79 million project to improve Gould Street, from Oliver Street north to Moore Street.
The rest of the project cost, $804,000, will be assumed by the city and special assessment of benefiting properties. In addition to paving Gould, the project includes some curb and gutter repairs, sidewalk improvements, selected sidewalk repairs and storm sewers.
City Manager Nathan Henne told council members the grant funding “fell into our laps” some time ago, when Owosso was selected among competing cities for the annual Small Urban Program grant.
Henne said qualifying cities are grouped in categories of odd and even years to be considered for the grant. Owosso is currently among the “odd year” cities, competing with 32 other cities every other year.
Henne said he is trying to persuade MDOT to move Owosso to the “even year” category, in which there are fewer cities, 22, to compete against. He said he and a Corunna official were set to meet with MDOT officials Tuesday about making the switch, which might increase the cities’ odds of winning grant funds in the future.
During Monday’s virtual meeting, council members also set a final public hearing on the special assessment roll for major improvements to Gould Street for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
The hearing gives affected residents the opportunity to challenge the amounts assessed to their properties, based on competitive bids already received by the city.
In addition, counicl members approved the following street sections for resurfacing in 2021. Each project will be paid for, in part, with special assessment funds.
The projects are:
n Garfield Avenue, from south end to Corunna Avenue
n Lincoln Avenue, from Farr Avenue to Monroe Street
n McMillan Avenue, from south end to Industrial Drive
n Park Street, from Harper Street to Ridge Street
n Pearce Street, from South Street to Francis Street
n South Street, from McMillan Avenue to Aiken Road
“Each year the city considers a street program to improve selected streets,” Public Service Director Glenn Chinavare said in a memo to council. “Streets are selected for inclusion in the program either by citizen-initiated petition or by selection by the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.