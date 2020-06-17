Owosso moves forward with project to reconstruct Gould Street

OWOSSO — Owosso City Council members on Monday approved a special assessment district for Gould Street, from Oliver to Moore Street, which is slated for reconstruction, that will cost some residents thousands of dollars.
The street project, originally planned for next year, will take place this year because Owosso won a federal grant of $375,000 toward the $1.4 million cost, City Manager Nathan Henne said.
“It’s not a high-priority road, but this is the road we have grant money for,” the city manager said. “It will get a pathway to the high school in good shape.”
Part of Gould, a direct route to Owosso High School, sees 6,000 vehicles per day according to a traffic count, Henne said. The road last saw major reconstruction in 1976. It is listed in fair condition by city engineers.
“Gould Street is a major arterial road in the city,” Henne noted.
The special assessment will be divided among the city of Owosso, which will pay 61 percent of the cost, the federal grant (26 percent) and residents who live along that stretch of Gould, 13 percent.
Other planned work, including a storm sewer, driveway openings and sidewalks, will be paid for by the city and is not part of the special assessment.
The east side of the targeted section of Gould lies within both Caledonia Township and the city. Henne said he has sent a request to Caledonia Township officials asking the township to participate in the project at a cost of $70,000.
Henne said Caledonia Township has participated financially with Owosso in road projects in the past, including the North Road project, but never to such a large extent.
“This is a big ask,” Henne said. “Will they do it? I’m not sure. They don’t have to.”
During Monday’s public hearing, Terry Weeden said she was speaking on behalf of her 95-year-old mother, who lives on Gould. Weeden said her mother receives $709 in monthly income and was upset to receive a notice about a special assessment for road work.
“If there’s any way she could be relieved from this, it would be greatly appreciated,” Weeden said. “I don’t know how she could handle it.”
Mayor Chris Eveleth said Weeden’s mother could apply with the city for a break based on hardship, or stretch repayment of the assessment amount up to 10 years.
Cody Black, who resides on Gould, noted the high traffic on his street because of the high school and Osburn Lakes subdivision, and asked why all residents weren’t being charged instead of just the people who live on Gould.
Henne responded that the city’s 61 percent portion includes tax dollars from all residents.
“I was just caught off guard,” Black said. “I was laid off because of COVID and I just got back to work and then I got a $4,000 bill from the city.”
No specific timeline for the road project has been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.