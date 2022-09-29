Attorney gets probation, ordered to pay restitution

THOMAS MOORHEAD

LANSING — An Owosso attorney was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay restitution by Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for embezzling from the trust of a client.

Thomas Moorhead, 76, will be on probation for three years and must pay approximately $690,000 in restitution to the son of a former client. According to Moorhead’s attorney Curtis Zaleski, Moorhead has already paid a total of about $250,000 toward that amount, of which $200,000 was due at sentencing.

