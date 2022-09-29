Attorney gets probation, ordered to pay restitution

LANSING — An Owosso attorney was sentenced Wednesday to probation and ordered to pay restitution by Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina for embezzling from the trust of a client.
Thomas Moorhead, 76, will be on probation for three years and must pay approximately $690,000 in restitution to the son of a former client. According to Moorhead’s attorney Curtis Zaleski, Moorhead has already paid a total of about $250,000 toward that amount, of which $200,000 was due at sentencing.
As the result of a plea agreement, Moorhead’s payment spared him from any incarceration. His probation will be overseen in Shiawassee County.
Moorhead was charged in December 2020 with felony counts of embezzlement over $100,000 and writing a check over $500 (insufficient funds). Due to conflicts involving local officials, the case was assigned to the State Court Administrative Office Region II (Lansing) and the 30th Circuit Court.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Aquilina told Moorhead he should concentrate on paying down the restitution amount.
“Honestly, at your age and limited income, I think you need to focus on paying the restitution,” Aquilina said.
Moorhead controlled the trust of Margaret Weamer from 1999 through 2017. Weamer’s son was the primary beneficiary of the trust. Moorhead allegedly told the younger “everything (was) fine” regarding the trust. In 2017, Weamer’s son asked about liquidating the trust and obtaining the funds.
According to Weamer’s son, Moorhead agreed to close the trust and transfer the funds to him, which amounted to approximately $460,000.
He also claimed that in March 2017, Moorhead liquidated the trust and sent Weamer’s son a check for $672,780.43, but asked him not to cash it because Moorhead was going to get a certified check. Weamer’s son never received that check.
In an unrelated case, Moorhead was involved in the purchase of the Shelby Village Mobile Home Park in Sumner County, Tennessee, in September 2006 from the First Tennessee Bank National Association (FTB).
Following the purchase of the park by Moorhead and another man identified in court records as Robert S. Moore, they made payments in accordance with the purchase agreement until October 2009.
In May 2010, the park flooded and the mobile homes located there were destroyed. Moorhead and Moore were sued by FTB because they did not have flood insurance on the property.
Moorhead and Moore eventually lost that lawsuit, and were ordered to pay more than $600,000 to FTB, along with attorney fees and a fine for being in contempt of court for not turning over discovery materials in a timely manner, and not attending a show-cause hearing.
That decision was upheld by the Tennessee Court of Appeals in 2014.
