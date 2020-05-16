OWOSSO — Owosso officials grappled Monday with the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic as they discussed a proposed budget for 2020-21 during a virtual workshop.
The budget, termed “conservative,” assumes a 20-percent reduction in state revenue sharing based on massive state spending during the “stay safe, stay home” order, and a 10-percent drop in Act 51 Michigan Transportation Fund monies because of travel restrictions.
But those assumptions could be changed in either direction by unknown future events, City Manager Nathan Henne told city council members.
“Where the effects of the coronavirus situation are clearly known, those effects have been incorporated into this budget,” Henne said in an executive budget summary. “However, most effects are not clearly known at this time and will only become apparent as future events unfold.
“Therefore, this budget should be considered with those future events in mind. As the 2020-21 fiscal yeaar unfolds, this budget may need to be amended … .”
A virtual public hearing on the proposed budget is set for 7:30 p.m. Monday, with a council vote expected afterward. For instructions on how to participate online or by telephone, visit ci.owosso.mi.us.
The proposed budget estimates — across all city funds including water and sewer funds — revenues of $28.3 million and expenditures of $30.5 million in the next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
“Before COVID, we had a pretty well balanced budget,” Henne said. “We’re anticipating an impact on state revenue sharing by 20 percent, but that’s an estimate. We have received no guidance from the state yet.”
Since the Great Recession of 2008, the state has regularly diverted revenue-sharing funds away from cities, villages and townships in order to shore up strained state budgets, Henne said. Since 2003, Owosso has lost about $10 million in diverted revenue sharing.
Henne said he expects the state to deplete municipal revenue sharing indefinitely, given the coronavirus’ ongoing negative impact on the state economy and finances.
“COVID-19 will have a permanent impact on state revenue sharing,” Henne said. “I think we need to admit that to each other.”
State revenue-sharing funds comprise about 20 percent of Owosso’s revenues. Property taxes, which contribute 50 percent of revenues, hit up against the Headlee Amendment this year, rolling back the city’s tax revenue collection by $568,000.
Consequently, “it’s going to be a really lean year (for capital improvement projects),” Henne said. “We could have done more without the reduction in revenue sharing but because of COVID-19, it’s not possible.”
General fund projects planned for 2020-21 include office computer upgrades and the purchase of one police cruiser. Portions of North, Clark, Cedar and Gould streets will be improved at a cost of $2.4 million, depleting most of the remaining $10 million in street bond funds approved by voters in 2016.
Thanks to money generated by recently passed parks and historic millages, several improvements are planned, from a new roof for Gould House ($25,000) to a $50,000 matching grant to renovate the old pool building in Grove Holman Park.
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, council approved taking out $7 million in state revolving loans for long-term improvements to the city’s sewer and water systems. Projects include replacing sewer slip linings and manholes; installing new water mains; replacing backwash pumps and the water main at the water treatment plant; and rehabilitating headworks at the wastewater treatment plant.
The revolving loans, together with the $10 million street bonds and a completed $2 million program to update water meters, have increased the city’s long-term debt from around $2.2 million-$3 million to $24.3 million for 2020-21.
Henne said council members shouldn’t be “alarmed” by the size of the debt load, and that the funds are put to good use.
“With most of this new debt taken on during periods of low interest rates or as part of state-sponsored debt programs that carry historically low interest rates, this means that the city is being strategic with its new obligations,” Henne said in the executive summary.
Belt-tightening measures include planning no additions to city staff for 2020-21. Switching from a city-run pension plan to Michigan Employees’ Retirement System will save $70,000, Henne said.
Pursuant to policy, the city has a fund balance of $1.9 million, 25 percent of general fund expenditures. City officials hope to work with developers on building new houses in Owosso, a revenue producer of about $13,000 per house, he said.
No marijuana-related revenues from the state are expected to roll in to Owosso for another year or so — after the state takes $25 million in revenues for a planned study on the effects of marijuana, the city manager said.
Marijuana revenues “won’t save us but it will help. Every little bit helps,” he said.
Despite the statewide shutdown, all 94 city employees continue to work.
“We have kept everybody on the payroll,” Henne said, adding that human resources and IT employees set up a computer system enabling office staff to work from home.
“Keeping all of our employees whole at this time — part-time and full-time — they all reallly appreciate it,” city Human Resources Director Jessica Unangst said.
