OWOSSO — An Owosso woman charged with three felony counts of child abuse rejected a plea offer from prosecutors at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday and will instead take her chances at trial next month.

Jena Machala, 31, declined an offer to plead guilty to a single reduced charge of attempted child abuse (second degree). Under that plea, sentencing guidelines were estimated at 0-17 months, and one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree child abuse would have been dismissed.

