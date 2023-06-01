OWOSSO — An Owosso woman charged with three felony counts of child abuse rejected a plea offer from prosecutors at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday and will instead take her chances at trial next month.
Jena Machala, 31, declined an offer to plead guilty to a single reduced charge of attempted child abuse (second degree). Under that plea, sentencing guidelines were estimated at 0-17 months, and one count of first-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree child abuse would have been dismissed.
However, Chief Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted said her client would not take the offer.
Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Machala’s bond continued, then set June 13 for the start of Machala’s trial. He told Machala that if convicted as charged at trial, her minimum sentence would begin at 81 months. First-degree child abuse is punishable by up to life in prison.
Details of her case are scarce, but Machala is charged for allegedly not taking her infant child for necessary healthcare. Two individuals present at Wednesday’s hearing were either appointed to care for the child or have done so in the past, but could not disclose any information due to privacy concerns.
The case has seen numerous delays since Machala was originally charged in August 2022. Court records indicate she was arraigned in 66th District Court Aug. 31, 2022, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
She posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond Sept. 6, 2022, and has been free since that time. As part of the terms of bond, she is not allowed to have contact with any minor children.
Machala has two children, and it is unclear whether she currently has custody of them. At Wednesday’s hearing, Machala appeared to be visibly pregnant. Posts on her social media indicate she is currently expecting twins.
She also owns or owned a dog breeding business in Owosso Township which drew complaints from neighbors in 2021 when they complained to the Owosso Township Planning Commission that her dogs constantly barked and were a nuisance.
Her conditional use permit by the county was allegedly revoked, but neighbors said the township made no move to cease the business from operating.
She listed her Owosso Township residence for sale shortly after being charged, according to a listing by Richard Harsh and Associates LLC. The property was sold in December 2022, according to the realtor’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.