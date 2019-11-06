OWOSSO — Angels Hands Community Outreach is hosting an event Saturday to raise awareness for people in need.
Angel’s Hands Around Owosso is set for 2 p.m. Representative Kathy Watson said the group is asking people to join hands along Main Street from the Lebowsky Center to the group’s storefront in Westown.
“We want to bring awareness to the needs of our homeless and the less fortunate people in our area,” Watson said. “I am also running for glow queen in Owosso and I am collecting donations to help this wonderful organization.”
