PERRY — The city council met Thursday evening and discussed several items of business, including whether to create a Downtown Development Authority and how to improve communications between the council and the community.
Council member Kraig Elliott was not present, due to having to quarantine for COVID-19.
The city council has discussed the creation of a DDA during the last several meetings, but the issue has been tabled without any action being taken until the council could get legal advice from counsel. Council member Adam Glass said he isn’t necessarily against the idea of creating a DDA, but he would feel more comfortable if the council consulted with legal counsel before moving forward.
The council also discussed two separate issues brought up by residents related to water billing.
Amy’s Downtown Diner has had higher water bills lately, and the owner asked the council to reconsider the way the bill is calculated. Restaurants are charged based on their seating capacity.
Since restaurants are currently closed to in-person dining and only available to fill take-out orders, their water bills are higher than the amount of water they are actually using. The council said they would look at reclassifying how many seats Amy’s Diner is billed for.
Another resident whose home burned down in 2020 asked for their water bill to be suspended, since there is no home on the property and no water is being used. Several council members stated that even though the water hookup on the property may be capped, the request couldn’t be approved because residential water bills are part of a bond, and residents pay for access even if no water is being used.
Council member Larry Lambert also discussed the potential creation of a council newsletter and improvements to the city’s website to improve communication with residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.