PERRY — Local officials are urging residents to carefully study a medical marijuana ballot proposal that would change the city’s charter before casting their votes in Tuesday’s election.
An outside group called Shiawassee Cares Coalition earlier circulated petitions among Perry residents, gaining enough valid signatures before the deadline to put the question on the ballot.
Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said Monday she hopes Perry residents will obtain full information about the ballot proposal before casting their votes Tuesday.
“We just want people to read the (charter amendment language) and come to their own conclusions,” she said. “We want people to make an informed vote. They are trying to change our charter. (Shiawassee Cares Coalition members) are not residents of the city of Perry. We need to come to our own conclusions and vote.”
The Dearborn attorney for Shiawassee Cares Coalition, Michael Woodyard, declined to comment Monday on behalf of his client.
The medical marijuana ballot initiative was triggered by a petition circulated by Shiawassee Cares Coalition that collected the required number of valid signatures — 5% of eligible voters, Perry Clerk Devin Miller said Monday.
An internet search Monday turned up no information about Shiawassee Cares Coalition.
If residents approve the proposal, the charter amendment would allow the sale of medical marijuana in Perry and direct the city to create “a City Department of Medical Marihuana responsible for overseeing the local regulatory structure for such facilities.”
“This proposal directs a city employee, already in place as city clerk with multiple responsibilities, to head the department to oversee businesses related to medical marihuana licensing for establishment of new business related to sales, distribution, growing of medical marihuana,” states a letter to The Argus-Press signed by all seven members of the Perry City Council, including Hammond.
“This amendment represents a restructuring of our city government.”
In addition, the charter amendment would require the city to authorize “immediately upon enactment of this article” eight licenses for seven types of medical marijuana facilities, including:
n Marijuana safety compliance facility (one license)
n Marijuana secure transporter (one license)
n Marijuana provisioning center (two licenses required to be issued)
n Marijuana processor (one license)
n Class A marijuana grower (one license)
n Class B marijuana grower (one license)
n Class C marijuana grower (one license)
A further provision in the proposed amendment states that within “30 days of the effective date of this article, the (Perry) city council shall enact all ordinances and resolutions necessary to facilitate operation of this article, but no ordinance or resolution shall limit or restrict the application of the provisions of this article.”
The city’s current zoning law bans medical marijuana dispensaries, stating that none “shall be commenced, conducted, operated, or utilized in any zoning district on or from any property within the City of Perry.”
An exception to the rule allows the “lawful dispensation of medical marijuana by a primary caregiver personally dispensing to not more than five qualified patients.”
Hammond encouraged residents to review the charter amendment language, an 8-page document, by going to perry.mi.us and clicking on the “Regarding the City of Perry Charter Amendment” link located in the “News” box on the website’s home page.
A copy of the charter amendment document is also available at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St., open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone with questions can call city hall at (517) 625-6155.
