PERRY — The city will conduct a a four-day hydrant flushing Sept. 20 through 24.
Residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures when doing laundry. Disturbance of the water may stain/discolor white and light color clothing.
Flushing will take place on the north side of the railroad tracks.
For further information, call (517) 625-6155, ext. 235.
