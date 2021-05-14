WOODHULL TWP. — Eastbound I-69 was closed Thursday evening for about an hour after a three-vehicle crash.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Perry and Laingsburg firefighters were dispatched to the crash near the 99-mile marker. One person was reported unconscious.
Traffic was detoured at the Woodbury Road exit. The highway reopened about 7 p.m., according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
No other details were available at press time.
