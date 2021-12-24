PERRY — The Perry City Council approved the city’s 2020-21 audit and a declined a land purchase at its monthly meeting Dec. 16.
City treasurer Meggan Galbreath presented a report on the city’s 2020-21 audit and found no adverse issues moving forward.
The council rejected a proposal to purchase property on the northeast corner of Main and Second streets. Mayor Sue Hammond indicated the owner put forward a proposal to the city for the purchase, and the property would be utilized as a parking lot. But Hammond and the rest of the council said the owner’s asking price was too high.
Other items addressed at the meeting include:
— Mary Plowman was appointed to the city’s planning commission by a unanimous vote by the council.
— The winners of the 2021 Christmas Lighting Contest, which was judged by several council members and former winners, were announced. Council member Larry Lambert thanked residents for their enthusiasm.
“It was tough for the judges to make some decisions, but we had a great turnout once again this year with people having lit up their residences in a festive way,” Lambert said. “So kudos to everyone. We can’t award everyone.”
The winners of this year’s contest were Fred and Raddie Maurer, followed by Jacob and Misty Miller in second place, and Robert and Nicole Kittle in third place.
— Hammond also thanked city employees for donating money to local families for Christmas gifts instead of buying each other gifts during the holiday.
— The city will have a “sled library” at the Perry sledding hill south of city hall, which Parks and Properties Committee Chairman Bob Porter started. Residents who have gently-used sleds can leave them at the “library” at the hill for use by all.
“Hoping that we get some snow during January as we are inviting people to build snow sculptures in the area south of the City Hall,” Hammond said via email.
— Lambert said the city will be rolling out a “significantly improved and streamlined” new website, with a target date of Jan. 18.
— The council voted to approve the purchase of a BodyBilt chair for a city employee who has a physical issue. The chairs are designed to be better for workers ergonomically.
