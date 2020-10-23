CORUNNA — A Perry Township man facing 10 felony counts related to possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime, rejected a plea offer from prosecutors Thursday afternoon and will instead go to trial.
Richard Carroll DiMariano, 72, who appeared at the hearing in a wheelchair, told 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart he would not entertain any plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
“I decline,” DiMariano said.
Stewart told DiMariano his trial would be fast-tracked, and would likely take place in January 2021.
“We’ll get your date forthwith and you will have your trial,” Stewart said.
Prosecutors offered DiMariano a plea deal, under which most of the 10 felony charges he faces would be dismissed, and he would have pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Under the terms of the offer, sentencing guidelines indicated a potential sentence of four years, three months to eight years, two months —with the possibility of discretionary consecutive sentencing.
“I want you to know this case is going to come up faster than others,” Stewart told DiMariano. “The information is from July, so you can expect your trial pretty quickly in January. I know a lot of folks say, ‘I’ll have a trial because it seems like it will be so far away.’ But January 2021 really isn’t that far away.”
Bond was ordered continued. DiMariano is not allowed to have access to a computer or cellphone as part of the conditions of his bond.
DiMariano was arraigned on the 10 felony counts in July, and pleaded not guilty at that time. Online court records do not indicate the amount of the bond, but DiMariano has been free while awaiting the disposition of his case.
According to court records, the offenses allegedly occurred April 18.
In Michigan, depending on the number of images or video possessed, each count of possession of CSAM is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $75,000.
Using a computer to commit a crime also carries a potential prison term and/or fine, depending on what the underlying crime is, as well as the possibility of consecutive sentencing.
DiMariano has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
