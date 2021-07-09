CORUNNA — A Lansing man was sentenced to one year in jail Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for injuring two teenagers while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in August 2020.
Tanner Warren, 20, was given the one-year jail sentence, and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was also sentenced to two years of probation, the first year of which will be served while incarcerated. Warren was credited with three days served.
Judge Matthew Stewart also ordered that restitution in an amount yet to be determined to be paid to the victims, who have filed civil lawsuits against Warren.
“You had seven White Claws and an open Twisted Tea on the seat next to you,” Stewart said. “Your blood tested positive for THC and Ocycodone. In view of all that, we have two young people who suffered devastating injuries.”
Stewart also noted that Warren has several prior accidents on his driving record, one of which resulted in significant injuries to Warren.
Warren was charged after he collided with two teenagers at about 1:18 a.m. Aug. 17, 2020, which occurred on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg. After the collision, Warren called 911 to report the incident.
He was arrested at the scene and arraigned Aug. 19 in 66th District Court before Judge Ward Clarkson on two felony counts of OWI causing serious injury and misdemeanor counts of open intoxicants in a vehicle and minor in possession of alcohol. Warren pleaded not guilty and posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond Aug. 19, 2020, according to court records.
Defense attorney George Stevenson asked Stewart for a sentence of probation since Warren was the one who contacted police. He noted that the two victims had “sneaked out” and were on a dark rural road early in the morning when the incident happened.
Stewart then admonished Stevenson, and said he would not score points with the court by attempting to shift blame toward the victims.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally asked the court to impose a sentence that included some term of incarceration.
Tyler Peek, whose son Jylon was one of the victims, gave a victim’s impact statement to the court before Warren was sentenced. Jylon Peek, a sophomore at Perry High School, underwent approximately 1,000 hours of physical therapy after the incident. He was able to play varsity baseball this season, emerging as a star pitcher and nearly breaking the school record for strikeouts in a season.
“This has had a profound impact on our family,” Peek said. “It’s unimaginable unless you go through it. Dealing with kids in the hospital that you don’t know are going to be OK, it’s terrifying. I hope the sentencing will teach this young man a lesson so this doesn’t happen again. If it happens again, it could be worse. And I don’t want that to happen to anybody. I don’t want it to happen to him (Warren).”
After announcing Warren’s sentence, Stewart suggested that he should take Peek’s advice.
“Think about what you’ve done and think about how you can prevent that from happening,” Stewart said. “You were speeding toward this event for years, with crashes and tickets, going 100 miles per hour. It seems to me unavoidable. I hope you put what Mr. Peek said to work, and never let this happen again.”
