PERRY — The Shiawassee County Health Department is conducting a household hazardous waste (HHW) collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the at Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.
HHW program money is provided by Shiawassee County Waste Management Fund. The goal is to keep HHW out of the county rivers, lakes, streams and ditches. The collection is free to all Shiawassee County residents.
Accepted materials include anything that is toxic, flammable, corrosive or reactive. The event will not accept latex paint: Latex paint can be dried out and disposed of with household trash.
No appointment is necessary for the collection. The HHW collection is on a first come, first-served basis.
For additional information, call the Shiawassee County Health Department at (989) 743-2392.
