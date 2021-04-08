PERRY — The Perry High School Alumni Association announced this week it is canceling the 2021 event because of COVID-19 restrictions.
People who wish to donate to the alumni scholarship fund can still mail donations to Jaime Pavlica, 11230 S. Morrice Road, Morrice MI 48857. Checks should be made out to PHS Alumni.
For more information, visit perry.k12.mi/us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.