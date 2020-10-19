PERRY TWP. — A home in the 12000 block of South Delaney Road is likely a total loss following an early morning fire Sunday.
According to Perry Fire Rescue Chief Guy Hubbard, firefighters were called to 12755 S. Delaney Road about 3 a.m. Sunday for a porch fire.
According to Central Dispatch reports, the residents all safely made it out of the home before firefighters arrived.
Hubbard said when firefighters reached the scene, the fire had spread into the home’s attic. Attacking the fire proved difficult because the home had a metal roof over shingles.
“It was difficult to get onto the roof,” Hubbard said. “We went inside and pulled the ceiling down (to get to the fire). They did a good job.”
Hubbard said firefighters were able to rescue many valuables and put them into storage for the family. However, while the home is mostly standing, it is probably a total loss because of smoke and water damage throughout the structure.
Hubbard noted Perry and Laingsburg firefighters were on the scene three to four hours.
In a Facebook post on the Perry Community page, Shannon Clark said her family had only moved to the area about two months ago.
“Our house is a total loss. I want to thank the Perry fire department and police department for all their help,” she wrote. “We all got out safely.”
In a second post, Clark said, “For everyone asking if they can help after our house fire this morning….we can’t express enough the love we feel for this community and the love we are feeling from the community members. We are currently staying at a hotel in East Lansing until Friday and hopefully we will know more from the insurance by then.”
Clark said the family hopes to rebuild at the site.
“We are doing OK now as we were able to salvage our clothing and toiletries. Fortunately, our hotel room has a kitchen,” she wrote. “If anyone does feel so inclined…the things most useful to use now would be gift cards, such as Meijer, Aldi’s, gas stations or restaurants.”
In her post, Clark said people can drop gift cards at Jersey Giants, where her older daughter works.
