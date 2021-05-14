PERRY — Perry VFW Post 4063 and AMVETS Post 4064 will host a Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. May 29 to honor military personnel who died while serving the United States.
Lineup will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Keeney Street and M-52.
The traditional Memorial Day service will take place at Rose Lawn Cemetery on Ellsworth Road in Perry Township immediately following the parade.
The public is invited to “show their colors” by participating in the parade.
People planning to take part are encouraged not to throw candy from moving vehicles, but instead, have walkers walk to the curb to hand out the candy.
To register, call the Post at (517) 625-3154.
