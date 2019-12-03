PERRY — A three-car crash in the middle of the Lansing Road/M-52 intersection Monday evening caused traffic to be re-routed for about four hours.
There were no serious injuries in the crash, which took place at about 6 p.m., Perry Fire Chief Guy Hubbard said. However, as a result a utility pole fell, causing the traffic light at the intersection to partially stop working.
It took Michigan Department of Transportation personnel, who are in charge of removing fallen traffic light wires from the road, about four hours to arrive.
In the meantime, Perry police officers and firefighters had to re-route traffic around the scene of the crash, Hubbard said this morning.
Hubbard said residents should be reminded that when a traffic light stops working for any reason, the intersection becomes a four-way stop.
He said the cause of the crash is unknown. All three vehicles were damaged.
