CORUNNA — A Perry man charged with three counts of resisting/obstructing police rejected a plea deal Tuesday morning via video hearing in 35th Circuit Court and will take his case to trial.
Philip Blocker, 24, has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since June when he violated bond conditions by consuming alcohol and getting into a physical altercation with two women outside Harper’s Bar in East Lansing.
Tuesday, prosecutors offered a plea deal, which would have reduced the charges Blocker faces from resisting/obstructing to attempted counts, with a recommendation any potential sentences would not be imposed consecutively.
“I’m not going to lie,” Blocker said before rejecting the plea offer. “I wasn’t even able to defend myself.”
Blocker was charged by prosecutors in April with the three felony counts. He was arraigned on the charges April 9 by Judge Ward Clarkson in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Blocker apparently posted bond and had been free until bond was revoked.
Tuesday, Blocker indicated he was concerned about starting college classes soon, and requested a personal recognizance bond.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart, however, pointed to Blocker’s “assaultive behavior,” and said Harper’s Bar had turned out to be a “super spreader” of COVID-19. At least 180 COVID-19 cases have been traced to Harper’s, where the incident occurred.
He also pointed out Blocker could still potentially face charges in East Lansing stemming from the incident at Harper’s Bar.
Stewart told Blocker he would schedule the matter for trial, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no trial date has been scheduled. Blocker has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, except for several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
In Michigan, each count of felony resisting/obstructing police is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and/or a $2,000 fine.
