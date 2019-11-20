FLINT — A 60-year-old Shaftsburg man has been indicted by federal prosecutors for producing/attempting to produce child pornography, following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Jeffrey Lamb was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan with the single felony count for allegedly requesting and receiving hundreds of inappropriate photos and videos from four minor females in exchange for payment in the Philippines through Facebook over the course of the last two years.
Lamb could face up to life in prison if convicted.
According to court documents, Lamb received more than 100 photos from January to June this year. Facebook reported the messages to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in January, and also gave nearly 300 photos sent to Lamb by a 15-year-old girl.
A search warrant was executed at Lamb’s residence, and police confiscated several electronic devices. Pornographic materials were found on at least one of the devices, according to court documents.
In an affidavit by a Homeland Security agent following Lamb’s arrest, Lamb waived his Miranda rights, and “admitted to using his computer, Facebook Messenger and the internet to communicate with persons he believed to be minor girls in the Philippines for the purpose of receiving images and videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
“Lamb revealed that he requested and received child pornorgaphy, which minor girls made at his direction,” the affidavit continues. “He estimated that he received child pornographic images and videos from about four minor girls, ranging in age from 13 to 17 years old, over the last two years.”
Records indicate Lamb was released on bond Oct. 15. The terms of the unsecured $10,000 bond bar Lamb from obtaining a passport and require him to remain in Shiawassee, Genesee and Ingham counties. He also must not contact any alleged victims or witnesses, must seek medical or psychiatric treatment, cannot possess a firearm, cannot consume drugs or alcohol, has a curfew, and his location must be GPS-monitored at all times.
Additionally, Lamb cannot possess or have access to a computer, cannot access the internet or use a smart phone capable of doing so, is barred from being within 100 yards of a school, and must surrender his enhanced drivers license to the court.
The cutoff date a plea deal is scheduled for Dec. 4, and witness lists must be submitted by Dec. 9. Lamb’s final pretrial conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 4, and his trial is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
