PERRY — The Perry Historical Societyis is hosting its annual holiday wreath sale.
Orders can be placed via direct message on the Calkins-Macqueen Facebook page or by calling (575) 499-6213.
Decorated wreaths are $26 and with cemetery stand are $31. Checsk or cash are accepted.
Curbside pickup will be available at the Calkins-Macqueen House, 127 E. First St. Scheduled pickup hours are noon to 4 p.m. (masks encouraged) Saturday and Sunday, and Dec. 4. Additional pickup hours may be scheduled by calling (575) 499-6213
All proceeds go for the perservation and operation of the Calkins-Macqueen House.
