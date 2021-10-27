PERRY — Perry Sons of AmVets, Squadron 4064, will be serving a breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 7 and 21 at the Post, 601 N. Main St.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, waffles, ham, sausage links, made-to-order omelettes and choice of beverage.
Seniors receive a $1 discount. For more information, call the Post at (517) 625-3154.
