PERRY — Carl’s Super Market, 520 N. Main St., and the Perry Police Department are joining forces to “Stuff the Hummer” with non-perishable food items that will help stock the shelves of the Perry, Morrice, Shaftsburg Food Bank.
The Perry Police Department “Hummer” will be parked in front of Carl’s Market 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
A food bank volunteer will be available to assist, if needed.
With the community’s help, the food drive, will help make the holidays a little brighter for others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.