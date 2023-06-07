PERRY — Fire Chief Guy Hubbard was placed on paid leave following a closed session of the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Alliance (SSESA) board meeting Tuesday evening while an investigation is conducted into alleged misconduct.
Tuesday’s meeting saw a large turnout of local residents, and Hubbard also attended the meeting.
Hubbard was originally suspended Friday, according to two department sources. The suspension is said to be related to Hubbard allegedly attending an out-of-state conference and staying overnight in the same hotel room as a female Perry firefighter/emergency services employee.
Other alleged issues in the department include out-of-date equipment, unresolved OSHA complaints and staffing shortages.
An investigation by the SSESA board is expected to take approximately two weeks. Hubbard has been instructed to not contact Perry Area Fire employees during that time.
A voicemail left Tuesday evening with SSESA board chairman Tim DeLau seeking comment was not returned before press time.
