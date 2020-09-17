CORUNNA — A rezoning request to accommodate a mini-storage development in Perry Township was advanced by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday and will go before the board for final approval during tonight’s meeting.
Commissioners voted 6-1 during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting to advance the rezoning request for property at the corner of M-52 and Winegar Road to the full board meeting, set for 5 p.m. at the Surbeck Building. Commissioner John Plowman was the dissenting vote.
The rezoning request, filed by John and Matthew Slocum, seeks to convert 5 acres of existing farmland to B-3, or commercial zoning, to accommodate a storage facility. The land is currently zoned agricultural/rural residential, according to Plowman.
The rezoning request was initially filed in Perry Township, whose board voted 4-0 against it after receiving a recommendation from its planning commission.
The county planning commission, meanwhile, voted 5-2 to recommend the rezoning to the board of commissioners, which will make the final decision, since Perry Township land use planning is handled at the county level.
Commissioner Dan McMaster, who serves on the county planning commission, said there were a number of reasons why the planning commission supported the rezoning, among them the fact that there’s commercially zoned land within a half-mile of the proposed development.
“It isn’t like this is spot zoning where we’re taking a parcel that has nothing 5 miles in each direction and we’re saying, ‘OK, put a business here,’” McMaster said.
“This is a farm, it’s a father and two sons that are continuing to farm, although they have sold off some parcels,” he continued. “They want to develop this, this is to kind of create some off-farm revenue so they can keep farming and for those who are against growth — whether it’s houses or whether it’s businesses — this is an opportunity for them to take a small portion of their property, not their whole farm, a small portion to put these storage units in which are going to add very little traffic, very little disruption to the neighborhood.”
In a letter to the board of commissioners, Perry Township Treasurer Troy Parmalee indicated the township’s rejection was based on the fact the rezoning request does not comply with the township’s current master plan and subsequent zoning map.
He explained the township has commercially-zoned land along M-52 — south of Perry — from Beard Road north to Church Road, as well as a mix of commercial land on the west side of Perry on Lansing Road and commercial/industrial between Perry and Morrice, including two industrial parks.
McMaster noted the 5-acre parcel in question, located on the southwest corner of M-52 and Winegar Road, stands a good chance of being rezoned as commercial land during county’s master plan rewrite and rezoning anyway, given its proximity to I-69.
“It is more than likely this corridor, especially this far south on M-52 close to I-69, is going to be rezoned, reclassified for businesses like this,” McMaster said. “It seems a little strange for us to say, ‘No, but come back when we have our zoning map changed and we have zoned this for appropriate businesses.’”
Plowman noted that most commercial endeavors fall under B-2 zoning, though mini storage in this case qualifies as B-3, zoning traditionally allocated for adult entertainment.
Jill Schuppler, who recently purchased and moved into a home along Winegar Road, expressed concern about the rezoning given the potential to allow an adult entertainment business.
“What value is this going to have on my home, say if the Slocums within six months of being approved for this then sell it to someone who puts up a pornography business or whatever, which can be done within the county?” She asked. “I’m coming to you and I’m saying please, think this through.”
County Planner Peter Preston explained Monday, and County Coordinator Brian Boggs reiterated Wednesday that while the applicants are requesting the land be rezoned B-3, the request is not a straight rezoning.
“The only way a mini-storage can go in is if the property is rezoned to B-3, but (the applicant is) also limiting the uses that can go in there,” Preston said Monday. “As a conditional rezoning offered up by the applicant they’re excluding billboards, social entertainment activities, adult entertainment and food services, so they’ve restricted those uses from the blueprint.”
“The zoning is what the county sets it to be, so if you set it to this particular zoning with these particular conditions, it will stay until such time as the board changes it or rezones it,” Boggs said Wednesday. “If you set it as that (particular zoning), that’s how it will stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.