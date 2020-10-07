CORUNNA — A jury took about an hour to convict Philip Blocker of three felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court — and then the courtroom descended into chaos when Blocker attempted to flee.
Blocker, 24, of Perry, was charged after a struggle with police at his home. He was convicted after a one day trial and, following the verdict, Judge Matthew Stewart thanked the jury for their service before excusing members.
After the jury left, Blocker became agitated, then attempted to flee the courtroom. A female Michigan State Police trooper tackled him and several court bailiffs helped prevent him from fleeing.
Stewart said he would have granted bond, but after Blocker tried to flee the courtroom, he ordered the defendant remanded to the Shiawassee County Jail until sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
Blocker was charged after Michigan State Police responded to a call April 8 at his home. Blocker and his mother had gotten into an argument, and a family member called police. The caller told dispatch there were may be firearms at the residence.
When police arrived, Blocker was lying in his bed, and did not respond to commands from police to show his hands. According to testimony from three MSP troopers who were at the scene, they went “hands on” and attempted to get Blocker to comply.
Blocker, however, testified he was “scared” and the troopers never identified themselves as police officers. He was shocked three times by one trooper, and punched in the face several times by the other two, according to their testimony.
Blocker’s mother also joined the fracas, attempting to stop the police from arresting her son. She was not arrested at the scene, but was later charged with two felony counts of resisting/obstructing.
During the altercation, Blocker “kicked and flailed” before kicking one trooper in the face, and “had his hand on” the stun gun of the trooper who tazed him several times. After Blocker was handcuffed, MSP Sgt. Terry Berdan testified, Blocker was “acting like he had a mental health issue,” and he did not believe Blocker was genuine about not recognizing the troopers were police officers.
Blocker testified he was “startled, in fear for (his) life,” and was “struck as soon as (he) got up” from his bed.
“I was afraid I was going to look like a pizza stain,” Blocker said. “I was scared they were going to kill me.”
Blocker has been lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail since June when he violated bond conditions by consuming alcohol and getting into a physical altercation with two women outside Harper’s Bar in East Lansing.
Prosecutors offered Blocker a plea deal in July, which would have reduced the charges from resisting/obstructing to attempted counts, with a recommendation any potential sentences would not be imposed consecutively.
Blocker was charged by prosecutors in April with the three felony counts for that incident. He was arraigned April 9 before Judge Ward Clarkson in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Blocker posted bond and had been free until bond was revoked.
Blocker said he was concerned about starting college classes, and requested a personal recognizance bond.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Judge Matthew Stewart, however, pointed to Blocker’s “assaultive behavior” while out on bond, and said Harper’s Bar had turned out to be a “super spreader” of COVID-19. At least 180 COVID-19 cases were traced to Harper’s, where the incident occurred.
Blocker has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, except for several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
In Michigan, each count of felony resisting/obstructing police is punishable by up to two years imprisonment and/or a $2,000 fine.
