Perry man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

CORUNNA — A Perry man pleaded guilty Friday in 35th Circuit Court to possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime and now faces prison time.
Timothy Lambert, 56, pleaded guilty to the two felonies, and admitted to sending naked pictures of a 6- or 7-year old child to an acquaintance via social media in April 2019, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. In return for his plea, one count each of possession of child abusive sexual material and using a computer to commit a crime were dismissed.
Judge Gerald Lostracco, who was filling in for Judge Matthew Stewart Friday, accepted Lambert’s plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
He noted that since Lambert has a 2000 felony conviction for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration, a habitual offender (second notice) increases prison exposure, and consecutive sentencing is a possibility.
At the close of Friday’s hearing, Lostracco ordered Lambert’s bond revoked until sentencing.
Lambert appeared for a plea hearing Thursday, but nearly fainted during proceedings. An ambulance was called and Lambert went with paramedics. His plea hearing was then rescheduled for Friday.
