CORUNNA — A Perry man who was on felony bond for three counts of resisting/obstructing police had his bond revoked Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for drinking at Harper’s Bar in East Lansing in June and getting into a physical altercation with two women outside the establishment.
Philip Blocker, 24, was charged by prosecutors in April with the three felony counts. He was arraigned on the charges April 9 by Judge Ward Clarkson in 66th District Court; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Blocker had been free until Thursday’s revocation of bond.
Assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang played a video during Thursday’s hearing in which Blocker can be seen struggling with two women outside Harper’s Bar. He asked Stewart to revoke Blocker’s bond.
Harper’s, a popular hangout for college students, was the source of at least 170 coronavirus infections after they reopened. At least two cases in Shiawassee County have been traced to Harper’s.
At Thursday’s hearing, defense counsel Doug Corwin went through the video and described Blocker’s actions. He defended his client’s actions, saying Blocker was defending himself.
“At no time was Mr. Blocker the aggressor,” Corwin said.
Stewart, however, said that even if Blocker did not provoke the fight, he did consume alcohol, which was a violation of bond, and ordered Blocker lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail. Blocker’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
“We’re not talking about who started a fight at Harper’s Bar,” Stewart said. “What does he do while he’s on bond? The police officer repeatedly states he appeared intoxicated. That’s a violation of bond.”
Blocker has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County, except for several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
Thursday’s bond hearing had been postponed for 14 days and until Blocker tested negative for COVID-19.
