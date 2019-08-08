Perry Council tables plan to purchase library site

PERRY — At the last minute, the planned purchase of a building to house a new library in downtown fell through over concerns about high renovation costs and the potential of another building being available.
The city had an option to purchase the former dune buggy shop at 130 S. Main St. The option expires today.
The option gave the city the exclusive purchasing rights for $135,000.
After a discussion about renovation costs and the potential of purchasing the former PNC Bank building, council member Kraig Elliot made a motion to purchase the dune buggy building. After a long pause, no council member seconded the motion.
Instead, the council tabled the matter for further discussion.
The current site of the Perry branch of the Community District Library is located at 135 S. Main St.
The council was set to vote on whether or not to approve the real estate purchase, but at the last minute, a representative from Central Pharmacy — who is the brother-in-law of council member Adam Grass — floated the idea of jointly purchasing the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. The building is for sale at $235,000.
He said the building could be split with the pharmacy using half and the city taking the other side for the library.
While discussing the purchase option, council members Terry Wood and Christopher Powell were particularly concerned about how much money it would cost to get the former dune buggy shop in condition for a library.
Department of Public Works supervisor John Souder Wednesday provided estimates on repairs that include a new roof, which could cost $50,000.
He also got an estimate that it would cost $18,000 to $20,000 to make the restroom ADA compliant, a requirement for a library.
The first floor of the building needs new carpet. That would cost the city from $10,000 to $15,000.
“The HVAC units on the roof … one of them was not working properly during the inspection The other one was fine. A company I trust said if we had to replace one of them were looking at $10,000 or $1,000 to $3,000 depending on what’s wrong,” Souder said
The yellow overhang on the front of the building would either need to be repaired or replaced. That would cost about $4,500.
Souder recommended the electrical panel in the building be upgraded at a cost of about $1,500.
“We’re spending as much to fix it up as we are to buy it, that roof price makes me sick to my stomach,” Wood said. “I did not know there were these kinds of repairs that were needed. I think we should go back to the owners of the buggy shop and ask that they take more off the price.”
“There’s just too much to consider with such a short time before the option runs out,” Powell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.