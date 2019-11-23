PERY — The Perry branch of the Community District Library will conduct a silent auction featuring gift baskets for all ages Monday 25 through Dec. 14.
“There is something for everyone. Stop in and bid as often as you like,” branch manager Carol Pavlica said.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit special projects for the branch.
Baskets can be viewed during library hours. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The branch is located at 135 S. Main St.
For more information, call (517) 625-3166.
