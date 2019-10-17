PERRY — City officials remained undecided while considering three options for a new library building in the city.
The council is investigating the building that housed the former Don’s Dune Buggy Shop at 130 S. Main St., the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. and the Perry Area Fire Rescue station at 145 S. Main St.
The Perry Area Fire Rescue is considering moving into a newer building but that potential move is still years away.
The current site of the Perry branch of the Community District Library is 135 S. Main St., but officials say the building is small and outdated and the district library branch needs more space.
At its Aug. 7 meeting, the city council was set to agree to purchase the dune buggy shop. At the last minute, however, the planned purchase fell through over concerns about renovation costs and the potential of another building being available.
Department of Public Works Supervisor John Souder provided estimates on repairs that included a new roof, which could cost up to $50,000. He also obtained an estimate that it would cost $18,000 to $20,000 to make the restroom ADA compliant, a requirement for a library.
The first floor of the building needs new carpet. That would cost the city from $10,000 to $15,000.
The city had an option on the building that gave it the exclusive purchasing rights for $135,000 — not including the necessary upgrades.
Before the council voted on the purchase, a representative from Central Pharmacy — who is the brother-in-law of council member Adam Grass — floated the idea of jointly purchasing the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. The building is for sale at $235,000.
He said the building could be split with the pharmacy using half and the city taking the other side for the library.
The idea of renovating the fire station, when the department finally moves, is a relatively new idea. The idea came up at the city council’s Oct. 3 meeting.
“The city has done some evaluation and there are serious costs related to converting the existing fire department. The building would need to be insulated, the roof is very leaky and that garage area, we would have to try to close off the area up above it,” Perry Mayor James Huguelet said. “The other piece of it is we don’t know when and if the fire department is going to move out of there. They have a long process to go through which is likely years away.”
Huegelet said another problem with converting the fire station is the city and Perry Township share ownership.
“What would the township want? It wouldn’t be our building alone,” he said.
Council member Mindy Galbavi said she would like to see the city take the same approach to the fire hall that it is taking with the dune buggy shop: Get cost estimates for repairs and inspections before deciding.
The city council is set to discuss the issue more today, but isn’t expected to make a decision.
“I support a library, I’ve been coming to meetings for about four months now. However, it doesn’t seem like there is a concise plan. In my opinion, it seems foolish to spend the money without having a plan of what the building is going to look like,” Perry resident Bob Porter said.
Community District Library Director Jami Cromley previously outlined what she plans to do with a newer, larger library building.
“It’s time, we’ve been there for 70 years. You don’t want to miss this opportunity because in 20 years, is there going to be another building?” she said.
“Perry voters decided to join the Community District Library in 2008. It was when the economy was taking a downturn and the city had to tighten its budget. The residents decided overwhelmingly to join the district library and there are a lot of benefits to that. It takes a lot of the burden of funding the library off of the city,” she said. “But there is a caveat to that — the municipalities have certain responsibilities, and their responsibilities are buildings. Because the millage (to fund CDL) is so low, the library is responsible for staff, materials, computers and those types of things. The municipalities’ responsibility is building and site maintenance.”
“A lot has changed since when the library was first built. We are very big on programming. We do a lot of kids and teens, and programming events, discussion groups, cooking demonstrations and more. My point is that this is not the same library that it was in the 1950s, we use it differently and therefore we need more room,” Cromley continued.
“We don’t have a meeting room, so there is no separate room for programs. When something is really popular, it gets crammed in there.”
Cromley said several years ago, staff with CDL tried to reconfigure the library for a more open floor plan. She said while it helped somewhat, it didn’t solve the issue.
“We’re really trying to ramp up the teen programming. A lot of larger libraries have a separate space for teens, and we just don’t have that. The teen area is in the back on a couple of shelves,” Cromley said.
She stressed that today a library is more than a place for people to check out books.
“It’s a community center that patrons come into with their own devices. Kids come after school — and not every kid has a place to go after school — but they can come to the library. Kids want to come study together at tables and again, we just don’t have room for that,” Cromley said.
