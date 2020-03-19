PERRY — Perry Mayor James Huguelet Wednesday issued an administrative order closing City Hall to the public.
People should visit perry.mi.us to pay a bill online, print a permit, and/or check meeting cancellations. The city also has a dropbox for payments and/or forms, which will be checked every day at 8 a.m. For more information, call (517) 625-6155
