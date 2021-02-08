PERRY — The Perry City Council Thursday took no action on a potential 10-year ambulance assessment.
Following a public hearing, the council placed the tax on its March meeting agenda.
During public comment, Perry resident Steven Wallace voiced his opposition to the assessment due to the COVID-19 situation, and said the city’s lawyer was not being transparent.
“First of all, the cost of this special assessment is not listed on the letter that was sent to residents,” Wallace said. “It does say that you can come to city hall to see it. It’s not on the website either. This should be brought to the people for a vote… I ask and urge the city council to take a step back, reassess and put a millage request on the ballot in front of the people. Let them decide whether they can afford this proposal.”
The city has been assessing residents $45 for more than a decade for ambulance service through the Southwest Shiawassee Emergency Services Authority. The assessment has expired and Chief Guy Hubbard said it’s necessary to renew the assessment and increase it for the first time. The proposal was for $65.
Jeremiah Sayer said his taxes are already high, and agreed with Wallace that the issue should be put before voters to decide.
“This is not transparent at all,” Sayer said. “It’s not clear how I would find out, and it’s also not clear in this letter when it’s going to happen. The general population doesn’t (understand). I want to know where my money is going. I really want to stay in this town. But if I’m going to pay the taxes I pay, I’ll move closer to Lansing. And I feel like a lot of people will. There’s not jobs here ... The ball is rolling in the direction where we’re being nickel-and-dimed for everything.”
Hubbard said the city has to offer more money to attract paramedics. SSESA has 16 full-time ambulance staff members and six part-timers.
Hubbard previously said the assessment only goes toward ambulance service.
Fire services are funded differently, through millages in areas serviced by the on-call volunteer department.
SSESA serves all of the city of Perry, Durand, the townships of Perry, Antrim, Burns and Vernon, as well as half of Bennington and Shiawassee townships. The villages of Bancroft, Morrice and Vernon also are included.
Each municipality pays for its portion of the service through its self-determined funding mechanism.
If the Perry City Council goes ahead with the reinstatement, the assessment could be collected as soon as the July property tax bill.
If approved at the $65 rate, the assessment will raise $66,950 per year.
