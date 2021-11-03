PERRY — A city charter amendment that allows medical marijuana and requires the bureaucracy to manage the drug has passed by a narrow margin with few people casting ballots.
The new charter amendment allows the sale of medical marijuana in Perry and directs the city to create “a City Department of Medical Marijuana responsible for overseeing the local regulatory structure for such facilities.”
The proposal passed 230-222 with only 29.68% of eligible voters (452 of 1,523) casting ballots.
In addition, the charter amendment requires the city to authorize “immediately upon enactment of this article” eight licenses for seven types of medical marijuana facilities, including: two marijuana provisioning center licenses, and one each for a safety compliance facility, secure transporter, processor, class A marijuana grower, class B marijuana grower, and class C marijuana grower.
A further provision in the amendment states that within “30 days of the effective date of this article, the (Perry) city council shall enact all ordinances and resolutions necessary to facilitate operation of this article, but no ordinance or resolution shall limit or restrict the application of the provisions of this article.”
The city’s current zoning law bans medical marijuana dispensaries, stating that none “shall be commenced, conducted, operated, or utilized in any zoning district on or from any property within the City of Perry.”
An exception to the rule allows the “lawful dispensation of medical marijuana by a primary caregiver personally dispensing to not more than five qualified patients.”
The city also currently prohibits recreational marijuana facilities.
An outside group called Shiawassee Cares Coalition circulated petitions among Perry residents, gaining enough valid signatures before the deadline to put the question on the ballot. No information about Shiawassee Cares Coalition could be located online.
The Dearborn attorney for Shiawassee Cares Coalition, Michael Woodyard, previously declined to comment on behalf of his client.
The medical marijuana ballot initiative was triggered by a petition circulated by Shiawassee Cares Coalition that collected the required number of valid signatures — 5% of eligible voters, Perry Clerk Devin Miller said previously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.