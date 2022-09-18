PERRY — The Perry city council voted 5-0 Thursday to approve a lottery that will award a license for a medical/retail marijuana provisioning center in the city.
The resolution states that the application window to enter the lottery will from from 8 a.m. Oct. 12 to 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Interested parties are allowed to submit one application each.
The city will utilized the Michigan Daily 3 and Daily 4 evening lotteries held at 7:29 p.m. Nov. 21 to determine the license winner. The city will have a meeting at 7:15 Nov. 21 in the city hall council chambers to allow members of the public to observe the lotteries as they are broadcast.
The city will have a regular council meeting at 7:15 Dec. 1, where the winner and two runners-up will be announced.
